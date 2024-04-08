South Carolina-Iowa women's basketball national championship draws record viewership

The NCAA women’s basketball national championship between South Carolina and Iowa smashed ratings records on Sunday.

The Gamecocks’ win over the Hawkeyes drew in 18.7 million views to ABC’s coverage with a peak of 24 million viewers during the game, according to ESPN. The number is up 89% from last year and 285% from the 2022 national championship.

ESPN said the game was the most-watched sporting event outside of American football and the Olympics since 2019.

Two key factors helped bring the ratings to new heights. Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks looked to remain undefeated and finish the year with its second championship in three seasons all while Caitlin Clark was hoping to end her collegiate career with a national championship.

Clark scored 30 points but it wasn’t enough to topple South Carolina.

The Iowa sharpshooter’s scoring mark set earlier this season drew global attention onto the sport of women’s basketball.

Staley credited Clark with helping lift the sport over the last two seasons as she celebrated the win.

"I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport," Staley said. "She carried a heavy load for our sport, and it is not going to stop here on a collegiate tour. When she’s the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well.

"So, Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs [greatest of all time] of our game, and we appreciate you."

Iowa has been a part of record-breaking ratings in its last three games.

The team’s close win against UConn held the record for the most - watched women’s college basketball game ever with 14.2 million viewers. Before that, its win over LSU was the most-watched with 12.3 million viewers.