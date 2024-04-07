Lynette Woodard believes her scoring record stands despite Caitlin Clark breaking it

As Caitlin Clark plays the final game of her illustrious career for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Lynette Woodard, the previous all-time scoring leader in major women’s college basketball, believes her record still stands.

Woodard was present at the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association convention in Cleveland for the women’s Final Four, where she wanted to "get the elephant out of the room" while speaking.

"I am the hidden figure, but no longer now," the Hall of Famer said. "My record was hidden from everyone for 43 years. … I don’t think my record has been broken because you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating. So, unless you come with a men’s basketball and a 2-point shot, you know … but just for you, so you can understand, so you can help me spread that word."

Woodard tallied 3,649 points in four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks from 1977 to 1981, and her argument that her total should still stand comes from the fact that there was no three-point line as well as other regulations.

Woodard mentioned the men’s basketball, which is what was used in the women’s game then, unlike today, because it was a different size.

But Clark has obviously used the three-pointer to her advantage over her college career, draining 543 of them heading into the national championship game against South Carolina on Sunday. She has 3,921 points and counting.

When Clark passed Woodard, the Hawkeyes invited her to a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, where she gave Clark her flowers.

"I don’t think Lynette Woodard would have had this moment without Caitlin Clark, so I’ve got to give it right back to her," Woodard said then.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder made sure to recognize Woodard in February when Clark broke her record. Bluder advocated for the NCAA to acknowledge Woodard’s points total, which was a part of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, making them not a part of the organization when Clark broke the record.

Clark’s points total will continue to build in her final game against the Gamecocks; the WNBA’s projected No. 1 pick later this year averages 28.4 points per game in her career, including 31.7 in her senior season this year.

She also has 1,139 career assists, averaging 8.3 over her career, including 9.0 this season.

