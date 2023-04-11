Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

LSU's Olivia Dunne wants to work toward 'equality for women in all sports'

Dunne has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, one of the most followed collegiate athletes on social media, opened up about her goals and ambitions on Monday in an interview with Instagram.

Dunne and the Tigers are preparing for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships later this week. She talked about wanting to see change in women’s sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a meet against the West Virginia Mountaineers on March 10, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a meet against the West Virginia Mountaineers on March 10, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The change I want to be and work toward is equality for women in all sports. I love team competition versus individual, because I enjoy competing with a group of incredible women," Dunne said.

Dunne might have one of the most hectic schedules of any collegiate athlete. She has several name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, 7.4 million followers on TikTok and an additional 3.9 million on Instagram, along with balancing being a collegiate athlete and schoolwork.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne on March 10, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne on March 10, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU'S OLIVIA DUNNE OFFERS THREE PIECES OF ADVICE TO STUDENT-ATHLETES

"In terms of balancing school, social media and gymnastics, I take it one thing at a time," she said. "I wake up, go to school, go to practice and then, social media after. That’s how it goes every single day. It’s all important to me, but it’s called a student athlete for a reason – being a student before an athlete."

Dunne added she really wants "to spark confidence and show that you can have it all."

LSU will compete in Session I of the NCAA Semifinals. LSU’s opponents include Florida, Denver and Cal. It’s the 32nd appearance in the NCAA Championships for the Tigers.

"The change I want to be and work toward is equality for women in all sports," Olivia Dunne said.

"The change I want to be and work toward is equality for women in all sports," Olivia Dunne said. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship. Oklahoma, Utah, UCLA and Kentucky are in the other semifinal.