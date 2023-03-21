LSU's Olivia Dunne 'living the dream' as Tigers clinch berth in NCAA Regional

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne reminded her millions of social media followers of her talented athletic ability on the bar with her latest TikTok video that has already racked up over 1 million views.

Dunne posted a 30-second clip of herself flipping between the uneven bars at the 2023 SEC Championships. She scored a season-high 9.850 and helped LSU to a third-place finish.

"Living the dream," she captioned the video.

Florida would win the title and Alabama would finish in second. The Tigers topped Kentucky, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas and Georgia.

"We’re always disappointed when we know we left things on the floor, but the other part of that is that they continued to show their fight and their grit. Our score was consistent with what’ve done all year," LSU coach Jay Clark said after the title meet. "Given the circumstances, I am just proud of their continued fight. Now, we move onto regionals."

The Tigers would earn the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Championships’ Denver Regional, which begins on March 31. LSU enters the regional ranked No. 6 in the nation.

LSU will get a shot to make the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in a regional with No. 14 Denver, No. 3 Michigan, No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Carolina and Arizona.

Dunne, one of the most well-known collegiate athletes on social media, has been injured at times during the season but will definitely be a key part in the Tigers’ chances of making it to the Championships.