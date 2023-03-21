Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
LSU's Olivia Dunne 'living the dream' as Tigers clinch berth in NCAA Regional

Dunne and LSU earned a berth into the NCAA Championships

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne reminded her millions of social media followers of her talented athletic ability on the bar with her latest TikTok video that has already racked up over 1 million views.

Dunne posted a 30-second clip of herself flipping between the uneven bars at the 2023 SEC Championships. She scored a season-high 9.850 and helped LSU to a third-place finish.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne competes during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne competes during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

"Living the dream," she captioned the video.

Florida would win the title and Alabama would finish in second. The Tigers topped Kentucky, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas and Georgia.

Olivia Dunne of LSU warms up on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on Feb. 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

Olivia Dunne of LSU warms up on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on Feb. 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Stew Milne/Getty Images)

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne reacts after competing during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, March 18, 2023.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne reacts after competing during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, March 18, 2023. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

"We’re always disappointed when we know we left things on the floor, but the other part of that is that they continued to show their fight and their grit. Our score was consistent with what’ve done all year," LSU coach Jay Clark said after the title meet. "Given the circumstances, I am just proud of their continued fight. Now, we move onto regionals."

The Tigers would earn the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Championships’ Denver Regional, which begins on March 31. LSU enters the regional ranked No. 6 in the nation.

LSU will get a shot to make the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in a regional with No. 14 Denver, No. 3 Michigan, No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Carolina and Arizona.

Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shown competing during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, March 18, 2023.

Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shown competing during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, March 18, 2023. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Dunne, one of the most well-known collegiate athletes on social media, has been injured at times during the season but will definitely be a key part in the Tigers’ chances of making it to the Championships.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.