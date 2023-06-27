Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Published

LSU star Dylan Crews takes page out of Angel Reese's book at College World Series

Crews hit a triple in the 8th inning to help put a cap on the national championship

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Angel Reese’s influence appeared to have stretched beyond basketball as an LSU baseball star took a page out of the national champion’s book on Monday night during the College World Series.

With the Tigers already up 11-3, Dylan Crews led off the eighth inning with a triple. As he sped around and slid head-first into third base, Crews got up and brushed himself off. He got up, smiled, and while peering over toward his own dugout, he pointed to his ring finger. He was ready.

Reese was keeping a keen eye on the game and acknowledged Crews.

"HEARD YOUUUU. I LOVE IT HEREEE," she wrote on Twitter.

LSU finished off Florida and won the game 18-4 in the third and final game of the College World Series. It was the Tigers’ first national championship since 2009. The team staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from a bad 24-4 loss to the Gators in Game 2.

Two LSU sports stars

Angel Reese, left, and Dylan Crews. (Getty Images)

"We got punched in the mouth yesterday," Crew said. "That’s the beauty of baseball. You wake up in the morning and do it all over again. We woke up today, and you could see on everybody's faces that we were ready to go. Nobody in the country was going to beat us today."

Dylan Crews vs the Gators

Dylan Crews, #3 of the LSU Tigers, gestures to his team in the dugout during game three of the Division I Men's Baseball Championship against the Florida Gators held at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The 24 runs were the most in a title game since USC won 21-14 against Arizona State in 1998. The 14-run victory was the most ever in a final as were their 24 hits. LSU picked up its ninth national championship in program history and is now only second to USC which has 12.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was named the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series. He threw 243 pitches over 15 2/3 innings between Games 1 and 2. He did not need to pitch in Game 3.

Dylan Crews slides into third

LSU's Dylan Crews slides into third base on a triple in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against Florida in Omaha, Nebraska, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

"Oh my gosh, this is what I dreamed of since I was a freshman, holding this trophy," Crews added. "We're champions, baby, bringing it back to LSU. It’s been a long journey for us. We dealt with a lot of stuff. Just to finally say we’re national champions ... I cannot wait to put another flag over the field. It’s going to be awesome."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

