Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

LSU star Angel Reese suggests double standard when it comes to female athletes talking trash

Reese was thrust into the national spotlight last month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LSU star Angel Reese dismissed any notion of animosity toward Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark in a recent interview, more than a month after their on-court rivalry garnered national attention.

Reese’s competitiveness and trash talk toward Clark were critiqued and criticized. The Most Outstanding Player of the women’s tournament hit Clark with the John Cena/Tony Yayo's "You Can’t See Me" taunt during the game, and her and her teammates continued to use it as part of their celebrations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese celebrates

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, reacts in front of Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, toward the end of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Reese, who is set to appear in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition later this month, told the outlet that the moment was overhyped for what it was. She suggested the double standard between women's and men’s basketball competitors.

"Caitlin and I are cool," she told the outlet. "It’s just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash. The women’s side gets penalized for it, or we’re considered as not being ladylike and that we’re not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are; women can be competitive."

Angel Reese celebrates with her teammate

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, celebrates with a teammate after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM CONFIRMS WHITE HOUSE VISIT DESPITE INVITE CONTROVERSY

In the days since her fame skyrocketed, Reese has talked with Shaquille O’Neal and other professional superstars. She has even helped the LSU football squad meet with recruits, according to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"I’m excited and blessed to be able to have these opportunities to go out and be who I am," she said. "It was hard for her to fly under the radar after the NCAA tournament, so the communications major opted to move her studies online for safety and protection. Don’t get it wrong, she loves the fans and the support, but sometimes a girl just wants to "shop in peace!"

Angel Reese goes full John Cena

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, reacts towards Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese and the Tigers are loaded up for another run next season. Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow announced their transfers to the program this month.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.