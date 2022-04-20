LSU's Olivia Dunne reveals phone was stolen at Revolve Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LSU’s superstar gymnast Olivia Dunne revealed Sunday someone stole her phone at the Revolve Festival in California over the weekend.

Dunne posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a pink bikini in Palm Springs with the message, "To the person who pick-pocketed my phone, thanks I needed an upgrade anyways."

The sophomore New Jersey native attended the fifth annual Revolve Festival in La Quinta, which usually occurs during the first weekend of Coachella – thought it had come back this time around after two years on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, some described the event as "unorganized" even with the appearances of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jack Harlow, Post Malone and Willow Smith. Eventgoers painted the festival as "Fyre Festival 2.0."

Dunne is one of the most recognizable faces in NCAA women’s gymnastics.

She boasts more than 5.2 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

In September, Dunne inked a name, image and likeness deal with the activewear brand Vuori. She will participate in a handful of marketing initiatives with the company over the next two years.

In 2021, Dunne earned All-America honors on the uneven bars. She averaged 9.844 on the uneven bars and a 9.90 at the NCAA Championships. She was also named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.