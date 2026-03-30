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LSU Tigers

LSU infielder tosses bat sky-high after clutch home run in comeback win

Seth Dardar's home run put LSU into the lead against Kentucky and the Tigers never looked back

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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LSU Tigers infielder Seth Dardar made the most of his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.

Dardar was at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Tigers down two runs. LSU had two men on base when he stepped up to the plate.

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Seth Dardar celebrates on second base

Seth Dardar #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates against the Milwaukee Panthers at Alex Box Stadium on Feb. 13, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (LSU Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

He clobbered a home run to right field to give LSU an 11-10 lead at the time. As he knew he got all of it, Dardar flipped his bat high into the air to put the exclamation point on the dinger.

LSU was down 7-0 going into the bottom of the third inning before they went on the comeback trail. The Tigers got the deficit down to within one run before Kentucky added three more runs in the fifth inning.

But after Dardar’s homer, LSU’s bullpen buckled down and didn’t give up any more runs.

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Seth Dardar against Louisiana

Seth Dardar swings as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns b the LSU eat Tigers 7-2 at M.L. Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

LSU won the game, 17-10, and took the series against Kentucky.

"Even down 7-0, our players were confident they were going to come back in this game," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said after the game, via the school’s website. "I’m very proud of the way they competed; they gave their all throughout the game and earned a great victory."

Dardar, who played at Kansas State and Columbia before transferring to LSU for the 2026 season, was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBI.

Seth Dardar fields the ball and throws

Seth Dardar #24 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alex Box Stadium on March 13, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Mitchell Scaglione/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

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LSU improved to 19-10 on the season and 4-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky fell to 21-6 and 5-4 in the SEC.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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