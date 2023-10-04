Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU cornerback diagnosed with brain cancer following surgery to remove tumor

Brooks played in all 14 games last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
LSU cornerback Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer, the school announced on Wednesday.

The senior was diagnosed with medulloblastoma three weeks after he had surgery to remove a tumor.

"For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem," said Catherine O’Neal, the chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health. "Greg’s speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation."

Greg Brooks defending

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch in the first quarter as LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr (3) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.  (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

The good news, though, is that the surgery was successful, "and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread," O'Neal said.

"As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg’s family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead, and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle," she said.

The Tiger Athletic Foundation has launched a fund in order for fans to donate to his medical expenses.

"Greg is a fighter and a winner, and we believe wholeheartedly that he will conquer this battle with cancer," LSU president William F. Tate IV said in a statement. "Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we’re calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund. Your support will ensure that Greg and his family have everything they need as they embark on their journey to healing and recovery."

Greg Brooks

LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers on January 2, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.  (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all," the Brooks family said in a statement. "He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers."

Brooks underwent surgery last month after he had suffered from vertigo. Head coach Brian said Brooks had been dizzy several days before LSU's game against Mississippi State, which he missed, and an MRI revealed the tumor.

He played in LSU's first two games of the season after suiting up in all of LSU's 14 games last season. The Tigers lost the SEC title to Georgia but won the Citrus Bowl over Purdue. Brooks had a career-high 66 tackles in 2022.

LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) gestures after an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium.  (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

Brooks transferred to LSU after the 2021 season after spending three seasons at the University of Arkansas.