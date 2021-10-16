LSU, Auburn pick up major upset wins against ranked SEC opponents

Two ranked SEC schools fell in the early half of Saturday’s schedule of college football games.

While Texas A&M avoided a letdown against Missouri after upsetting Alabama last week, No. 17 Arkansas and No. 20 Florida both ran into some trouble in the early afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Razorbacks were hosting Auburn and were hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss after being ranked in the AP top 10 two games ago when they took on Georgia. Auburn stepped up with a big game from Bo Nix and was able to catch Arkansas on a bad day.

Nix was 21-for-26 with 292 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and an interception. The rushing touchdown came with 2:30 remaining in the game and put things out of reach. Demetris Robertson led Auburn with two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, including a 71-yard touchdown pass from Nix.

RUTGERS' GREG SCHIANO SEEMINGLY DISAPPEARS INTO THIN AIR AFTER GIVING TEAM PEP TALK

Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson was 21-for-35 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Both TD passes went to Treylon Burks, who finished with nine catches for 109 yards. Arkansas rolled up 460 total yards. But Auburn won the game, 38-23.

LSU’s Ed Orgeron found himself going into a big game against Florida on the hot seat. He and the Tigers desperately needed a win. The Tigers came into the game against the Gators with three losses, including two straight to Auburn and Kentucky.

On Saturday, LSU got big stops against a potent Florida offense. Tyrion Davis-Price also put together a huge game and led LSU to the upset victory.

Davis-Price finished with 287 rushing yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. Max Johnson was 14-for-24 with three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead TD pass to Jaray Jenkins with 3:30 left in the game.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson was 10-for-19 with 167 passing yards and three TD passes. Emory Jones added a touchdown pass as well. The quarterbacks were intercepted two times each.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arkansas and Florida may both drop out of the Top 25 come Sunday.