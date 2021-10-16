Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Published

Rutgers' Greg Schiano seemingly disappears into thin air after giving team pep talk

Rutgers was looking to snap a losing streak against Northwestern

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano did his best "Field of Dreams" impression on Saturday as the Scarlet Knights were taking on Northwestern in an important Big Ten matchup.

The Big Ten Network homed in on Schiano giving Rutgers a pep talk and then he seemingly disappeared.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads his team onto the field before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads his team onto the field before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

College football fans were just as confused as to where Schiano went.

Rutgers is looking to end their skid after three consecutive losses. The Scarlet Knights started the 2021 season with some promise, beating Temple, Syracuse and Delaware but ran into the difficult part of their schedule and subsequently lost to ranked opponents Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.

NO. 9 OREGON HOLDS OFF TENACIOUS CALIFORNIA 24-17

Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

A win against Northwestern would put the team on the right track. But a victory against the Wildcats is no easy feat.

The Pat Fitzgerald-led squad is 2-3 this season. The team lost to Michigan State, Duke and were pounded by Nebraska on the road earlier this month. The team had wins over Indiana State and Ohio.

Rutgers leads the all-time series against Northwestern, 3-1. The Wildcats got the best of the Scarlet Knights during their 2018 matchup, 18-15.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats watches the team warm up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats watches the team warm up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams are hoping a win gets them back into bowl contention. Rutgers has not played in a bowl game since 2014. The Wildcats played and won the Citrus Bowl last season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com