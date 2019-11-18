Louisville athletic director breaks out Pappy Van Winkle after football team becomes bowl-eligible

The Louisville Cardinals became bowl eligible Saturday after defeating North Carolina State, 34-20, and athletic director Vince Tyra celebrated pretty hard with the coaching staff afterward.

Louisville will return to a bowl game with first-year head coach Scott Satterfield after going 2-10 in 2018 between Bobby Petrino and Lorenzo Ward. It was the first time the Cardinals had missed a bowl game since the 2009 season in Steve Kragthorpe’s last year.

Tyra wore a Cardinals mask and told WDRB-TV he was breaking out some of the expensive liquor to celebrate. Tyra told the station he brought 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, a rare bourbon that sometimes sells for thousands of dollars, to give a toast to Satterfield and the coaching staff for being bowl-eligible.

“We’ll be the only guys ever to drink Pappy out of Gatorade cups,” Tyra told the station.

Louisville had close wins over Boston College and Wake Forest this season but suffered a close loss to Florida State earlier in the year.

The Cardinals’ Malik Cunningham is leading the team with 1,466 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes. Against N.C. State on Saturday, he had 242 passing yards and a career-high four touchdown passes. Chatarius Atwell is leading the team with nine touchdown catches this season.

Louisville has Syracuse and Kentucky left on the season.