Lou Holtz reveals what Michigan will miss most without Jim Harbaugh vs Ohio State

Harbaugh suspended for 3 games in sign-stealing scandal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz weighed in on the importance of Jim Harbaugh being on the sideline for Michigan’s final game of the regular season against Ohio State.

Harbaugh is at the tail end of a three-game suspension over the sign-stealing scandal that engulfed the program over the last month. Holtz appeared on OutKick’s "Hot Mic" on Monday and revealed where the Wolverines team will miss their head coach in such a big matchup.

Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is shown at a press conference after the game against Minnesota on October 7, 2023, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I don’t think it bothers them when they call plays because he doesn’t call the plays any way – offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator," Holtz said. "But he is the leader of the football team. They look forward to him. He’s a great competitor and that competitiveness comes through on the sideline even though he’s not actively involved."

Holtz said Michigan will have to overcome archrival Ohio State without Harbaugh on the sideline. The game could determine who gets into the College Football Playoff after the conference championship games.

Jim Harbaugh fans

Michigan fans show support for head coach Jim Harbaugh during the game against Maryland on November 18, 2023. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"But the fact is, they aren’t going to have him," Holtz said. "They got to find a way to win without him. I think they possibly could. But I think Ohio State has a better chance this year than they’ve had for the last couple years because of their defense."

Holtz said he’s looking forward to the game.

"I think … this is one of the best defenses I’ve seen Ohio State have in the past several years," he said. "I think they’re very good on defense, very physical. I don’t think Michigan will dominate them on the offensive line like they have in previous years."

Lou Holtz in July 2022

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz weighed in on the importance of Jim Harbaugh being on the sideline for Michigan’s final game of the regular season against Ohio State. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images/File)

"I think it’ll be a heck of a game. I’m looking forward to it with all the other fanfare that has gone on with it: Harbaugh not being on the sidelines, Michigan cheating, it goes on and on."

