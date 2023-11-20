Florida State loses Jordan Travis for rest of season after brutal leg injury

Florida State’s national championship hopes took a huge hit on Monday as quarterback Jordan Travis revealed the injury he suffered against North Alabama will mark the end of his playing career with the Seminoles.

Travis suffered a leg injury in the first half against North Alabama. He was tackled after a scramble and his leg was caught underneath a defender. He was then placed on a cart with an air cast on his left leg.

On Monday, he provided a somber update.

"Although the injury I sustained on November 18th, 2023, marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade," he said in a statement posted on the football team’s social media. "Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true.

"I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just head. I am excited to be by my brothers’ sides every day as we continue our attack. We’re all we got, we’re all we need. Job’s not finished. Go Noles!"

Travis is likely going to rehab from his injury and enter the NFL Draft. He’s not projected to be one of the top picks as USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye are expected to be the first players at the position to be taken off the board.

Travis was a Heisman Trophy contender before the injury. He had 2,756 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes before he was hurt on Saturday.

Florida State won the game to move to 11-0 but was dropped from the top four in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. The team takes on Florida this weekend and then faces off against Louisville in the ACC Championship.