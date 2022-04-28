Matthew Stafford's NFL Draft advice to Aidan Hutchinson: 'Just enjoy it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aidan Hutchinson will hear his name called in Las Vegas at the NFL Draft on Thursday night and it’s only a matter of how much time he’ll have to wait for that to happen.

Hutchinson and Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matthew Stafford were at Courtyard by Marriott’s "Bistro & Banter" event inside the Library at Marquee at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Autograph Collection on Wednesday night hours before the Jacksonville Jaguars were set to go on the clock.

The Los Angeles Rams star told Fox News Digital afterward he wasn’t worried about Hutchinson going through the draft process but wanted him to savor the moment.

"To be honest, just enjoy it. Enjoy tomorrow. Tomorrow is going to be a special day for him and his family, all the people that helped him get to this position," Stafford said. "Whenever he figures out where he’s going. Just embrace it and have fun with it. There’s going to be good times. There’s going to be bad times – learn from all of them and trust all the guys around him to help him get there. Just put his head down, go to work and he’ll be just fine."

Stafford is coming off his Super Bowl win with the Rams and is entering his second season with the organization. He told Fox News Digital he still feels like he’s the same person after winning his first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"I wake up in the morning, feel like the same guy," he said. "Go to work, see my same old teammates. And just try to continue to get better. I get to do a bunch of fun things like this with Courtyard by Marriott. To be honest, not too much has changed for me. But I am enjoying it."

Hutchinson and Stafford both sat for a Q&A session moderated by Dave Farra in an exclusive event for fans prior to talking to reporters. The two swapped personal football stories and travel stories while discussing their careers.

It’s unclear where Hutchinson will land. Experts believe he will at least be in the top three if not the No. 1 overall pick come Thursday night.

"No one’s told me where I’m going yet. I still got a little bit of time," Hutchinson said before some Detroit Lions fans shouted their approval if somehow he slips to No. 2.

The Michigan standout said his whole family is set to be in his corner Thursday night.

"We got the whole crew out here," Hutchinson said. "We got the whole fam, about 20 family members. And then some of my friends are coming up from Michigan, my roommate's here. We got a lot of people here. It’s going to be an early day, but I’m super excited for it."

After the event was over, Courtyard by Marriott – the official hotel of the NFL – surprised some fans in attendance with 15 pairs of VIP tickets to the draft.

The NFL Draft’s first round begins 8 p.m. ET Thursday.