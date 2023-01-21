Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies courtside incident involved Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks

Sharpe and Tee Morant were both allowed to return to their seat for the third quarter.

By Lawrence Richard , John Salvatore | Fox News
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were involved in an apparent courtside incident at Friday evening's game in Los Angeles.

Sharpe, the co-host of Fox Sports’ "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," was sitting courtside at the game but was briefly escorted away by security officials after he allegedly yelled at the players and an incident ensued.

According to Memphis Commercial Appeal, the altercation happened after the final possession of the first half. Morant was walking off the court toward the locker room before he paused and turned toward Sharpe.

Teammate Steven Adams intervened as the two neared Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. 

Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

Video of the incident appears to show others quickly got involved, including Morant's father Tee Morant, and a crowd of people formed in the area.

Security officials separated the group and the players left for the locker room before returning for the third quarter.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the incident may have initially started with Brooks, a small forward who was covering the Lakers’ LeBron James.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.  (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket on Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket on Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. 

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sharpe joked that Brooks was "too small" to guard him.

"He said, ‘F—’ me and I said ‘F— you’ back," Sharpe said to ESPN. "He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ Then Ja came out of nowhere."

"They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about all that jockeying," Sharpe added.

The Grizzlies were up at halftime at the Crypto.com Arena, 53-49.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe is retrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation following the end of the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe is retrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation following the end of the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts as he walks to the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts as he walks to the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

Memphis has a 31-13 record while the struggling Lakers are 20-25. 