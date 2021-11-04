Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles HS football team misses playoffs over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The LAUSD's COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect on Sunday

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
LOS ANGELES—A high school football team in Los Angeles will be forced to miss the playoffs this year because not enough players are fully vaccinated, according to a report. 

Fox 11 reported that Crenshaw High School’s football season ended on Sunday when the Los Angeles Unified School District vaccination guideline came into effect. High school football teams must have at least 18 players fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to compete. Crenshaw has 13 players vaccinated.

Reseda running back Androw Nesem (25) scores against Crenshaw defensive back James Logan (15) to give Reseda the lead in the first half at Crenshaw High School on April 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Reseda running back Androw Nesem (25) scores against Crenshaw defensive back James Logan (15) to give Reseda the lead in the first half at Crenshaw High School on April 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty)

Robert Garrett, the head coach at the school since 1988, told the station that his staff has been encouraging players and their parents to get vaccinated.

"But those are individual choices," he said. "And I have no control over that."

The station spoke to one parent who said it is unfair these players don’t get to compete over the mandate.

"It should be a free choice if you’re going to be vaccinated or not," Lala Brown, the parent said. She said there should be a testing option.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 9, 2021: Five  Reseda defenders team up to force  Crenshaw wide receiver Centrell Wise (10) out of bounds in the first half at Crenshaw High School on April 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 9, 2021: Five  Reseda defenders team up to force  Crenshaw wide receiver Centrell Wise (10) out of bounds in the first half at Crenshaw High School on April 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LAUSD voted in September to require students age 12 and up to be fully vaccinated — with those who take part in sports and other extracurricular activities receiving both of two shots by the end of October and all others by Dec. 19.

Students who can’t show proof of vaccination won’t be permitted to have in-person learning following the end of winter break on Jan. 11 unless they have a medical or other exemption.

"This action is not about violating anybody’s rights," school board member Monica Garcia said at the time. "This action is about doing our job to be able to offer public schools that children can come to school and be safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.