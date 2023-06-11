Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Longtime ESPN staffer dead after 'medical emergency' at NCAA Baseball Super Regionals site

Kyle Brown was 42

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tragedy struck during the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals on Saturday as ESPN announced the death of a longtime producer who had worked for the company for more than a decade.

Kyle Brown, 42, was set to work the NCAA Tournament game between Wake Forest and Alabama on Saturday. ESPN’s announcement came around noon ET.

ESPN logo on a phone

ESPN logo on a phone screen in this Dec. 1, 2022, illustration photo. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team – and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to ‘Monday Night Football’ and college football.

"A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones, including his wife, Megan, their four children, Makayla (14), Carson (11), Camden (9), Madyn (6) and their beloved dog rookie."

The specifics around Brown’s death weren't immediately made known.

An ESPN mic

A microphone with the ESPN logo during the EBW Classic college football game between the Bucknell Bison and the Holy Cross Crusaders on Oct. 8, 2022, at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His ESPN colleagues sent their condolences on Twitter.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Kris Budden led the tribute to Brown on the air.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.