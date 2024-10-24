Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Livvy Dunne reflects on watching Simone Biles in person at Olympics, 'heartbreaking' Jordan Chiles controversy

Chiles was left off the podium, then awarded a medal, then stripped of it

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 26 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

You think Simone Biles is good on TV? Imagine watching her in person.

Well, Livvy Dunne did just that in Paris – in fact, she competed alongside the seven-time Olympic gold medalist when they were in their younger days.

"I used to do elite with her, and she just has always been so dominant," Dunne said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "I don’t know if there’s ever going to be anyone who has nearly the amount of talent as Simone Biles."

Dunne took the trip to Paris to support Team USA, and she saw them dominate the games once again.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles pose with medals

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles pose with their Olympic medals at Bercy Arena on Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But, as usual, it was Biles who took her breath away.

"Watching her in person is such a treat. To see what she does and how high she can go in person, it’s really an honor to watch her. That’s the best way to describe it," Dunne added.

While Dunne was in Paris, though, she saw first-hand the emotional roller coaster that Jordan Chiles was on.

Chiles initially finished fourth in the individual floor competition, but an accepted inquiry bumped her score up one-tenth of a point. That brought her to a bronze medal victory, causing the initial winner of the medal, Ana Barbosu, to go from celebration to tears and anger – all while Chiles and Biles celebrated.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles embrace

Jordan Chiles is congratulated by teammate Simone Biles after dramatically claiming the bronze medal on a score change on Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris. (Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

OLYMPIC LAUGHINGSTOCK RAYGUN UNDERGOES TOTAL MAKEOVER FOR MAGAZINE COVER

However, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation challenged that the inquiry was submitted past the one-minute deadline, which eventually was the ruling – thus, Chiles was left without a medal.

"That was a tricky situation. I don’t know if they made the scores close on purpose, I have no clue. I’ve never seen anything like that in gymnastics history," Dunne said. "I love Jordan, she’s one of my good friends, we grew up doing elite gymnastics together. I just think the whole situation was so tricky, and I feel bad for everyone that was a part of it.

"You obviously work so hard to get to the Olympics, and to have a medal there, and then taken away so easily, and have it be so finicky, it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved. I just hope my girl Jordan is OK. It got dragged out way too long, even after the games were over. The whole situation was just super tricky, and I feel so bad for all the girls involved."

Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Barbosu poses with her Olympic bronze.

Ana Maria Barbosu poses with her Olympic bronze medal on Aug. 16, 2024, in Bucharest, Romania. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chiles filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in one more effort to get the medal back.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.