Olympic laughingstock Raygun undergoes total makeover for magazine cover

Raygun is snapping back at those who disrespected her.

The Australian, whose real name is Rachel Gunn, went viral for her performance at the Olympic breakdancing competition, as she failed to earn a single point.

Her abysmal dancing provoked many to believe she was purposely making a mockery of the competition.

But nearly three months later, she is now going to be featured on the cover of Stellar magazine.

The breakdancer donned a long light-blue dress with a slit in the back with her hair very much grown out and slicked back into a braid.

On the cover is a breakout quote attributed to her, where she still seems to have no regrets.

"You did not bring me down. You did not succeed. I still stand by what I did."

Shortly after the Games, Gunn said all of her moves were original and that she was trying to be as creative as possible.

"Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about," Gunn added.

Last month, Gunn said she knew she was overmatched.

DIRECTOR OF NETFLIX'S SIMONE BILES DOCUMENTARY: 'IT'S AWESOME' TO SEE HER UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL

"I knew my chances were slim," she said. "As soon as I qualified, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what have I done?' because I knew that I was going to get beaten, and I knew people weren’t going to understand my style and what I was going to do."

Gunn is a university lecturer at Macquarie University with a Ph.D. in cultural studies. "Dance" is listed as one of her research interests. Gunn qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the QMS Oceania Championships in Sydney and was named the top-ranked b-girl by the Australian Breaking Association in 2020 and 2021.

Japan’s Amy Yuasa won gold, Lithuania’s Dominika Banevic won silver and China’s Liu Qingyi took home the bronze medal.

