Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Golf

Pro golfer hospitalized after falling down elevator shaft in freak accident in South Africa

Andrea Pavan is 'thankful to be alive' after falling three stories

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
LIV Golf Riyadh: Full round three highlights ⛳ Golf on FOX Video

LIV Golf Riyadh: Full round three highlights ⛳ Golf on FOX

Check out the thrilling recap of Round 3 at LIV Golf Riyadh, where top players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and others battled it out.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional golfer Andrea Pavan withdrew from the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open due to injuries he sustained in a freak elevator accident.

Pavan, 36, was hospitalized and "thankful to be alive" after he fell down an elevator shaft in the building he was staying in near Cape Town, South Africa, for the tournament, according to Monday Q Info.

"By all accounts, he’s in good spirits, thankful to be alive and FaceTiming with his kids," Pavan’s former Texas A&M coach, J.T. Higgins, told the Golf Channel. Higgins hadn’t spoken to Pavan yet, but he was updated on his condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andrea Pavan tee shot

Andrea Pavan of Italy tees off on the sixth hole during round one of the Qatar Masters 2026 at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2026. (Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto)

Golf Channel learned through sources within Pavan’s inner circle that the golfer had called for an elevator within the building where he was staying. However, when the doors to the elevator opened, a cab had not come up.

Pavan didn’t realize that as he stepped through the doors and fell three stories below.

Pavan sustained multiple injuries, including to his back and shoulder. He underwent "extensive surgeries" Wednesday night to repair the damage.

Andrea Pavan tee shot

Andrea Pavan of Italy tees off on the sixth hole during round one of the Qatar Masters 2026 golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2026. (Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto)

No known recovery timeline for Pavan has been released.

The Italian golfer has eight professional wins in his career, including two on the DP World Tour. His latest was in 2019 when he took home the BMW International Open.

Pavan defeated Matt Fitzpatrick, a fixture on the PGA Tour, in a playoff at the event.

Andrea Pavan swings at tee box

Andrea Pavan of Italy tees off on the 16th hole at the Qatar Masters 2026 at Doha Golf Club Feb. 6, 2026, in Doha, Qatar. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During this season, Pavan has tallied two top 15 finishes, which includes a tie for ninth at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship earlier this month.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Women's pro golf tour responds after trans athlete sues for being excluded
Women's pro golf tour responds after trans athlete sues for being excluded

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue