Pirates star Paul Skenes receives record payday after winning Cy Young Award amid trade rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Skenes is getting rewarded for his historic performance.

In just his second season in the big leagues, the Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower led the majors with a 1.97 ERA while striking out 216 batters en route to a unanimous National League Cy Young Award victory.

Skenes, who is not even eligible for arbitration yet, will receive a record $3.4 million from the pre-arbitration bonus pool that was created in 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The $50 million pool was implemented in the newest collective bargaining agreement to reward top players who aren't yet arbitration eligible (no more than three years of MLB service). The previous high was Bobby Witt Jr.'s $3.1 million for the 2024 season, which came after signing a $288.7 million, 11-year deal with the Kansas City Royals before the year started.

Skenes received $2.5 million alone for winning the Cy Young Award. He made more than $2 million last year for his unanimous Rookie of the Year performance despite not making his MLB debut until May 11.

Skenes is under team control for the rest of this decade, but given the Pirates' history of not paying big-time players, his name has already been circulating in the rumor mill.

RED SOX ADD SONNY GRAY TO ROTATION IN TRADE, WHILE CARDINALS PICK UP PAIR OF YOUNG PITCHERS

Skenes was linked to the New York Yankees in a report from NJ Advance Media . A former Pirates teammate of Skenes reportedly told the outlet the pitcher was "hoping for a trade" before he becomes a free agent in 2029. Skenes, however, dismissed the notion.

More MLB records could be well on the way for Skenes, who is set to reach free agency at age 28. The largest deal ever given to a pitcher, both in dollars and years, is Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million over 12 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. At age 25, he received that deal before even throwing an MLB pitch, having won three consecutive MVP awards in Japan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The largest contract ever given out by the Pirates is the $106.8 million deal they gave to Bryan Reynolds ahead of the 2023 season. Ke'Bryan Hayes is second at $70 million, and before that, it was the $60 million given to Jason Kendall in 2000.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter