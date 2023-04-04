LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau says Tiger Woods has cut off contact: 'It is what it is'

Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf last year, separating him from the PGA Tour and putting him right in the middle of the battle for the future of golf.

The Saudi-backed golf league has created hard feelings on both sides, with friendships being impacted by the fracture.

Rory McIlroy has discussed how his friendship with Sergio Garcia has been impacted, with the four-time Major winner saying he didn’t feel the need to repair the relationship with his former Ryder Cup teammate.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU CLARIFIES AUGUSTA NATIONAL PAR-67 COMMENTS, HAS NO REGRETS: ‘I LEARN FROM ALL MY MISTAKES’

Ahead of the LIV Orlando tournament last week, DeChambeau revealed that Tiger Woods had cut him off since he made the jump to LIV.

"Yeah, definitely, I’m sure you can guess who," DeChambeau said, according to Golfweek.

"Yeah, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus," DeChambeau said when asked if he was referring to Woods. "He’s been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday. It is what it is. He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it, that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods has come out strongly against LIV and those who have defected from the PGA Tour, reportedly turning down a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer to join the Saudi-backed league.

Before the 2022 Open Championship, Woods was critical of LIV CEO Greg Norman , who had been asked not to attend the Open Championship festivities.

"Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport," Woods said to reporters. "And I believe it was the right thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about the players who have chosen to join the LIV Tour, Woods said they’ve "turned their back" on the tour that has helped them shape their careers.

"I disagree with it," Woods said when asked about the LIV Tour and those who have joined. "I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position. Some players have never got a chance to even experience it. They’ve gone right from the amateur ranks right into that organization. And never really had a chance to play out here and what it feels like to play a tour schedule or play in some big events."