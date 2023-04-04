Bryson DeChambeau clarifies Augusta National par-67 comments, has no regrets: ‘I learn from all my mistakes’

Bryson DeChambeau will enter the 2023 Masters as a member of LIV Golf and as a player who has not won a tournament in more than two years.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion missed the cut at the Masters last year, two years after saying he would be playing Augusta National as a "par-67" course.

DeChambeau’s comments came about due to the length of his drives, saying he could reach all par-5’s in two strokes.

But it rubbed some people the wrong way.

On Monday, DeChambeau clarified his 2020 comments as he prepares for the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

"Do I regret? Everybody has a perspective on it," DeChambeau said Monday, according to ESPN. "I don't think I regret anything. What I do understand is that I have a lot of respect for the course. Because of that statement, [people] think I don't have respect for the course. Are you kidding me? This is one of the greatest golf courses in the entire world, and if anybody thinks I don't have respect for the course, they'd better go check out who I actually am, because it's not accurate one bit."

DeChambeau said he felt there was a possibility of shooting a 67 in 2020 with the way he was hitting the golf ball, but wishes he would have rephrased his comment.

"Long story short, I don't want anybody to take it out of context," he said. "I just want it to be known for the fact that I have great respect for this course, and clearly what did I shoot last year and missed the cut? A lot? I shot like 10 over, so what's that, 5 shots more, something like that? So 10 more shots? So I shot like 22-over par. I can make a joke about it. Do I regret it? I learn from all my mistakes."

Now ranked 155th in the world, DeChambeau is still coming to Augusta with a purpose.

"I don't come here to finish second, but I will say that I've got a lot of work to do before I can get there," he said.