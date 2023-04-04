Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Bryson DeChambeau clarifies Augusta National par-67 comments, has no regrets: ‘I learn from all my mistakes’

DeChambeau missed the cut last year at the Masters

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Bryson DeChambeau will enter the 2023 Masters as a member of LIV Golf and as a player who has not won a tournament in more than two years. 

The 2020 U.S. Open champion missed the cut at the Masters last year, two years after saying he would be playing Augusta National as a "par-67" course.

Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2023, in Georgia.

Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2023, in Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

DeChambeau’s comments came about due to the length of his drives, saying he could reach all par-5’s in two strokes. 

But it rubbed some people the wrong way. 

On Monday, DeChambeau clarified his 2020 comments as he prepares for the first round of the tournament on Thursday. 

Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC celebrates after winning the team award during the LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba on Feb. 26, 2023, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC celebrates after winning the team award during the LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba on Feb. 26, 2023, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

"Do I regret? Everybody has a perspective on it," DeChambeau said Monday, according to ESPN. "I don't think I regret anything. What I do understand is that I have a lot of respect for the course. Because of that statement, [people] think I don't have respect for the course. Are you kidding me? This is one of the greatest golf courses in the entire world, and if anybody thinks I don't have respect for the course, they'd better go check out who I actually am, because it's not accurate one bit."

DeChambeau said he felt there was a possibility of shooting a 67 in 2020 with the way he was hitting the golf ball, but wishes he would have rephrased his comment. 

"Long story short, I don't want anybody to take it out of context," he said. "I just want it to be known for the fact that I have great respect for this course, and clearly what did I shoot last year and missed the cut? A lot? I shot like 10 over, so what's that, 5 shots more, something like that? So 10 more shots? So I shot like 22-over par. I can make a joke about it. Do I regret it? I learn from all my mistakes."

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Masters Tournament on April 3, 2023.

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Masters Tournament on April 3, 2023. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Now ranked 155th in the world, DeChambeau is still coming to Augusta with a purpose. 

"I don't come here to finish second, but I will say that I've got a lot of work to do before I can get there," he said.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.