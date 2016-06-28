Liverpool complete signing of Sadio Mane from Southampton

Liverpool have completed the signing of winger Sadio Mane from Southampton on a five-year contract.

The fee is unconfirmed but Sky Sports understands the Reds have parted with £34m up front, with £2m more to be paid in performance-related add-ons. Liverpool are however claiming the fee is closer to £30m.

Mane becomes the fifth player to join Liverpool from Saints in the last two years.

Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are still at Anfield, while Rickie Lambert moved on to West Brom after just one season with his boyhood favorites.

The 24-year-old Mane becomes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's fourth new signing for the 2016/17 season, following deals for midfielder Marko Grujic, center-back Joel Matip and goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Mane told Liverpool's website: "Today is a big day and I am very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. It's a club that has won a lot of trophies and has a big history.

"Now I am looking forward to meeting all the staff and my team-mates and starting the season."

The fee makes Mane the club's second most expensive signing, behind Andy Carroll.

The Senegal international has scored 21 Premier League goals in 67 games since signing for Southampton for £11.8m from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago.

The forward has 36 caps for Senegal and has scored 10 goals for his country.

He will officially become registered as a Liverpool player on July 1. He will wear the No 19 shirt.