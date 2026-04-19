LIV Golf Mexico City: Jon Rahm, Legion XIII Sweep Individual, Team Titles

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Jon Rahm entered Sunday with the lead and a familiar challenger by his side. By day’s end, he left no doubt.

The Legion XIII captain closed with a dominant 7-under 64 at Club de Golf Chapultepec, finishing at 21 under to secure a commanding six-shot victory at LIV Golf Mexico City. For the week, Rahm delivered four rounds in the 60s and steadily pulled away from the field.

Paired in the final group with teammate Tyrrell Hatton — the first time the Ryder Cup duo had shared a final group on LIV Golf — Rahm quickly took control and never looked back.

Behind him, a pair of fellow Arizona State Sun Devils products made a charge to round out the podium. David Puig finished solo second at 15 under after a closing 5-under 66, capping a strong week that included a third-round 62, one shy of the course record.

Puig briefly threatened to make things interesting on the back nine.

"Obviously, I still think I had my chances, right, even with how good he started," Puig said. "I was 6 under after 10, three back … If I birdie 11 and 12 — I’m pretty much chipping on 11, and 12 is reachable — I definitely had my chances."

Ultimately, he was unable to capitalize on those key opportunities, leaving Rahm with too much breathing room down the stretch.

Josele Ballester continued his impressive run with a final-round 67 to finish solo third at 14 under. Ballester was among the most consistent drivers of the week, leading the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and repeatedly setting up scoring opportunities.

Further back, Scott Vincent finished solo fourth at 12 under in his HyFlyers GC debut, while a five-way tie for fifth at 11 under included Branden Grace, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Matthew Wolff.

Hatton, who started the day two shots back, struggled to a final-round 1-over 72, while McKibbin added another steady performance to cap a strong week for Legion XIII.

In the team competition, Legion XIII completed a wire-to-wire victory in emphatic fashion, finishing at 45 under and securing the 9-shot victory.

Led by Rahm, the team’s consistency across all four players proved overwhelming, as they maintained separation from the field throughout the week. Fireballs GC, powered by Puig and Ballester, secured second at 36 under, while Southern Guards GC finished third at 26 under.

Torque GC climbed to fourth at 22 under, with HyFlyers GC rounding out the top five at 17-under.

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.