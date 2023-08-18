Lions waive injured Denzel Mims a month after trade with Jets, ending hopes of NFL career revitalization

The Detroit Lions acquired Denzel Mims in a trade this offseason, hoping the receiver could get his career on track.

On Friday, the Mims experiment came to a screeching halt when the Lions parted ways with the wide receiver, designating him as waived/injured.

Mims injured an ankle during training camp practice, began to rehab but injured his calf, ESPN reported.

The New York Jets drafted Mims in the second round in 2020, and he becomes a free agent.

The Jets' trade with the Lions was conditional on Mims earning a spot on Detroit's 53-man roster. Since he failed to do so, the Lions no longer owe New York any draft picks.

The roster move creates some flexibility for the Lions. In a corresponding move, the Lions signed wide receiver Jason Moore.

Moore went undrafted in 2019 out of Findlay and spent the first few years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught six passes for 104 yards in 18 career games with the Chargers.

Before the injury, Mims' training camp with the Lions was off to a strong start. The Lions' previously deep wide receivers' room has been deciminated by injury.

Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown injured an ankle, and former Alabama standout Jameson Williamson will sit out of the rest of the preseason due to a hamstring injury.

The Lions play a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Aug. 19.