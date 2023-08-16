Lions' David Montgomery, girlfriend hit with lawsuit after alleged pitbull attack

One of the newest Detroit Lions players has found himself in some hot water thanks to his pet.

David Montgomery and his girlfriend have been hit with a civil lawsuit after their pitbull allegedly attacked another couple's dog earlier this year.

The pit also bit the dog's owner, the suit says.

The suit was filed last month with the Grosse Pointe Shores Department of Public Safety in Michigan.

Mark and Dana Owens say the pitbull bit and held onto their cockapoo's leg while they were walking their dog, which resulted in two leg fractures, stitches, and eventually, an amputation of the leg. The man walking the dog allegedly suffered two puncture wounds on his left hand.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Montgomery said the situation is "getting taken care of."

Montgomery's girlfriend, Tatum Causey, was hit with a citation for harboring a vicious animal. Causey said her pitbull "grabbed the dog's arm" after escaping its gate and seeing another dog,

Owens called the incident "absolutely the most horrific experience of my life," saying he had to undergo surgery for nerve damage.

Montgomery, 26, inked a three-year deal with the Lions this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears. Montgomery looks to be in a committee with Jahmyr Gibbs, whom Detroit selected with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. He ran for 3,609 yards with the Windy City.