Lions QB Stafford wants to beat his hometown Cowboys to avoid dropping to 4-4 going into bye

Matthew Stafford grew up rooting for his hometown Dallas Cowboys and looking up to quarterback Troy Aikman.

He will put his childhood memories aside Sunday, hoping the Detroit Lions beat Dallas to avoid dropping to a .500 record going into their bye.

Stafford has done his part to help the Lions have success this season.

He has an NFC-high 2,129 yards passing, is tied for second in the NFL with 15 touchdowns passing and has thrown just four interceptions. Sometimes, though, Stafford has thrown passes too high or wide this year when the Lions have really needed him to connect for first downs or scores.

