Lions' Jameson Williams won't be disciplined by NFL after facing arrest in gun-related incident: report

Detroit Lions star receiver Jameson Williams won’t be facing any league discipline after an October 2024 incident in which he was pulled over with an unlicensed gun, per the Detroit Free Press.

Williams faced arrest on a gun charge after being pulled over on Oct. 8, 2024, where he and his brother had two handguns in the vehicle at the time.

The guns were registered properly, but Williams did not have a concealed carry license on him, which could’ve led to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Williams’ brother, however, does have a concealed pistol license.

Williams had been in handcuffs at the scene, but he was not taken to jail or charged in the incident.

It was also reported that the police sergeant on the scene recognized Williams, having been a Lions fan.

The sergeant had made calls to higher-ranking officials during the time of the arrest, and after a lieutenant told the sergeant the brothers could be let go, the sergeant told the lieutenant he is a "[expletive] hero" and thanked him. That is when Williams was removed from handcuffs and let go without further issue.

According to bodycam footage, the sergeant’s phone background was a Lions logo.

While the NFL won’t discipline Williams in the case, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about Williams, who was suspended two weeks after the incident for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, before the team faced the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs.

"I love that kid because he’s had to endure a lot," Campbell said, per the Detroit Free Press. "And look, some of it is his own doing, and he knows that, and that’s what I appreciate is that he’s – it took him a minute to buy into what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded, and it’s also why you love him, it’s why I love him.

"He’s learning from it, and I love where he’s at. I really do. I’m proud of him."

Williams had his breakout season in 2024, tallying 1,001 yards with seven touchdowns on 58 receptions. He also rushed for 61 yards and a score to help the Lions earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

