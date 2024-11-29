Embattled Lions receiver Jameson Williams apologized to team after costly penalty, coach says

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams took a costly penalty in the fourth quarter of the Lions' 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

With the Lions driving into Bears territory, Williams was shoved out of bounds after a catch and then flipped the ball at a player on the Bears sideline.

Williams was flagged 15 yards for taunting, and the penalty proved costly as kicker Jake Bates missed the 45-year-field goal that would have put the Lions up 26-13 at the time.

That missed field goal was crucial in spurring the Bears’ attempted comeback, as they scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession after the missed field goal.

A reporter asked Lions head coach Dan Campbell after the game about Williams’ taunting penalty, as the wide receiver was benched for the rest of the game following the penalty.

"I’ll be honest with you, that’s already cleaned up. It’s already cleaned up. So we’re good and, as a matter of fact, you know, Jamo got right in front of the team a minute ago, unsolicited, and wanted to apologize to his teammates. That’s big man, that’s growth, and it’s all good," Campbell said.

Campbell hopes Williams’ apology will turn into no more taunting penalties, as the third-year wide receiver is a big part of the Lions' high-octane offense. Williams has caught 34 passes for 630 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games this season.

Williams had five catches for 28 yards in addition to rushing for 18 yards during the Lions Thanksgiving Day win.

But Williams has been caught up in a number of incidents both on and off the field. In October, Williams was involved in a traffic stop while in a car that his brother was driving. A gun registered to Williams was found in the car, but he did not have a concealed-carry permit. His brother did, however.

Williams was not arrested, and prosecutors in Michigan announced this week that he will not face charges.

He also served a two-game suspension this season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, which followed a four-game suspension he served last season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The Lions have won 10 straight games and are 11-1, sitting atop the NFC North standings. Their next game is another divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

