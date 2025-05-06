Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery crucial to Super Bowl hopes, NFL legend says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions have been on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance in the last two seasons after making the conference championship in 2023 and winning 15 games in 2024, but have yet to be able to cross the line and into the biggest sporting event of the year.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders expressed his belief that it will take the running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to get them there.

"They’re the best duo in the NFL and there’s no reason that’s going to change any time soon," Sanders told USA Today last week. "If a Super Bowl is in our future, in our near future, you would think those two guys would be a big part of it."

Gibbs was the top rusher for the top-rated offense in the league. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. He had 1,412 rushing yards. He earned a Pro Bowl nod for the second straight time.

Montgomery, the veteran, has shown what he is capable of when he is fully healthy. He had 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last year.

"David Montgomery, he’s been a great running back in the NFL for many years, and he just added to that coming over from the Bears and putting him with this Lions offensive line," Sanders added. "And then, you see what Jahmyr Gibbs was able to do last season, really from the time, the last two years that he’s been here, but I felt like last year was more of a breakout season for him."

The Lions only got better on the offensive line with the selection of Tate Ratledge in the draft. He will be with Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell.

It is clear the perception of the Lions has changed since the arrival of Dan Campbell.

The expectations will only get higher as the years move on. Detroit has showcased what they can do in the regular season, but putting it together for a Super Bowl appearance will be key.