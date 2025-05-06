Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders' former teammate confident in quarterback's ability to win Browns' starting job

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders in the 5th round

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Tyrus sounds off on ‘methods’ behind Shedeur Sanders prank call Video

Tyrus sounds off on ‘methods’ behind Shedeur Sanders prank call

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the ‘Gutfeld!’ panel unpack the controversy around a prank call on Deion Sanders’ son during NFL Draft weekend.

Shedeur Sanders will have an uphill battle to become the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but one of his former college teammates had high hopes for him.

Baltimore Ravens draft pick LaJohntay Wester expressed confidence in the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

Shedeur Sanders and LaJohntay Weaver

Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, #10, against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 19, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I was disappointed that they did him like that," Wester said, via the team’s website. "I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He’s going to work hard, and he’s going to win that job in Cleveland."

Sanders will have to move ahead of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Wester joined Colorado for the 2024 season after a standout 2023 with Florida Atlantic, during which he surpassed 1,100 yards receiving. He had 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season with Sanders.

LaJohntay Wester runs

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, #10, returns a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Nov. 16, 2024. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

TRUMP ANNOUNCES NFL DRAFT TO TAKE PLACE ON NATIONAL MALL WITH MORE THAN 1 MILLION PEOPLE EXPECTED TO VISIT

Like Sanders, Wester heard his name on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Baltimore selected him in the sixth round with the 203rd overall pick.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to have his pick of weapons to throw to.

The team brought back Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker. They added DeAndre Hopkins in free agency after he split a season with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans.

LaJohntay Wester points

Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, #10, against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 19, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Baltimore was 12-5 last season and Cleveland was 3-14.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.