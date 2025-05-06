Shedeur Sanders' former teammate confident in quarterback's ability to win Browns' starting job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders will have an uphill battle to become the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but one of his former college teammates had high hopes for him.

Baltimore Ravens draft pick LaJohntay Wester expressed confidence in the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

"I was disappointed that they did him like that," Wester said, via the team’s website. "I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He’s going to work hard, and he’s going to win that job in Cleveland."

Sanders will have to move ahead of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Wester joined Colorado for the 2024 season after a standout 2023 with Florida Atlantic, during which he surpassed 1,100 yards receiving. He had 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season with Sanders.

Like Sanders, Wester heard his name on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Baltimore selected him in the sixth round with the 203rd overall pick.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to have his pick of weapons to throw to.

The team brought back Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker. They added DeAndre Hopkins in free agency after he split a season with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore was 12-5 last season and Cleveland was 3-14.