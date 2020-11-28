Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn after another poor start to season

The Lions didn't have a winning record under Patricia

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Big matchups in store during NFL Week 12Video

Big matchups in store during NFL Week 12

FOX Sports NFL reporter Jen Hale previews this week’s games on ‘Fox &amp; Friends.’

The Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday.

The announcement came days after the Lions were blown out at home on Thanksgiving Day by the Houston Texans.

LIONS' MATTHEW STAFFORD BRUSHES OFF QUESTION ON MATT PATRICIA'S FUTURE AS HEAD COACH

Detroit hired Patricia from the New England Patriots prior to the start of the 2018 season. Detroit had come off two straight 9-7 seasons before getting Patricia.

However, Patricia never led the Lions to a winning season. In his first season, Detroit went 6-10. In 2019, the Lions were 3-12-1 but faced a swath of injuries, which included Matthew Stafford.

NFL WEEK 12 PREVIEW: 5 WEEKS REMAIN IN THE 2020 SEASON AND NOTHING IS SET IN STONE

This year, the Lions battled back after losing their first two games but by Week 12 were 4-7 and nearly out of contention for at least a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Quinn was hired as the team’s general manager in 2016, also from the Patriots. He oversaw the hiring of Patricia and kept Caldwell as the head coach for two seasons before making the change. The Lions only made the playoffs once in that span.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Lions now can start hiring a completely new front office before the start of the next offseason. Detroit needs a handful of upgrades to help make the team a contender.  

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_