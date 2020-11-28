Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn after another poor start to season

The Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday.

The announcement came days after the Lions were blown out at home on Thanksgiving Day by the Houston Texans.

LIONS' MATTHEW STAFFORD BRUSHES OFF QUESTION ON MATT PATRICIA'S FUTURE AS HEAD COACH

Detroit hired Patricia from the New England Patriots prior to the start of the 2018 season. Detroit had come off two straight 9-7 seasons before getting Patricia.

However, Patricia never led the Lions to a winning season. In his first season, Detroit went 6-10. In 2019, the Lions were 3-12-1 but faced a swath of injuries, which included Matthew Stafford.

NFL WEEK 12 PREVIEW: 5 WEEKS REMAIN IN THE 2020 SEASON AND NOTHING IS SET IN STONE

This year, the Lions battled back after losing their first two games but by Week 12 were 4-7 and nearly out of contention for at least a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Quinn was hired as the team’s general manager in 2016, also from the Patriots. He oversaw the hiring of Patricia and kept Caldwell as the head coach for two seasons before making the change. The Lions only made the playoffs once in that span.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Lions now can start hiring a completely new front office before the start of the next offseason. Detroit needs a handful of upgrades to help make the team a contender.