Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce shakes off injury to score TD in Chiefs' win sans Taylor Swift

Kelce had 10 catches in win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Travis Kelce played through a foot injury, caught a crucial touchdown pass and helped the Kansas City Chiefs pull out a win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce had 10 catches for 67 yards and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 2:45 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27-13.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce goes down

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after getting injured during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on October 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City won the game, 27-20.

It didn’t look good for Kelce when he slipped on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf in the second quarter. He missed the rest of the frame but came back out after halftime with his foot taped up. He intended to get back into the game, and he did, making an important play.

He was then seen on the final Vikings play. Kirk Cousins was trying to throw a Hail Mary to at least get into a position to tie the game and force overtime. Kelce went back in the secondary to bat down the pass, but he didn’t even need to be there. Mike Danna sacked Cousins to end the game.

Mahomes finished 31-for-41 with 281 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Rashee Rice had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown grab. Justin Watson had two catches for 56 yards.

Travis Kelce rolls the ball

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on October 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

DOLPHINS' TYREEK HILL EXPLAINS MOTHER'S INTERACTION WITH FAN AFTER TD: 'NOBODY MESSES WITH MAMA'

The Vikings were keeping things close against the Chiefs early. The game was tied 13-13, but they allowed two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Cousins was 29-for-47 with 284 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Jordan Addison had six catches for 64 yards and Alexander Mattison had a touchdown catch. He finished with two receptions for 20 yards.

Over the last two weeks, broadcast cameras turned their focus onto the suites in stadiums in which the Chiefs were playing. Taylor Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago and MetLife Stadium last week to support her rumored boyfriend, Kelce. The Chiefs won both of those games.

Travis Kelce looks down

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks on the sideline during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift didn’t appear at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Chiefs escaped with a win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.