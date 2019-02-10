Lindsey Vonn wins bronze medal in the last race of her skiing career

Lindsey Vonn won the bronze medal in the world championship downhill in the final race of her skiing career.

When the 34-year-old world-famous skier crossed the finish line after her run she had a big smile on her face, waved and bowed to the crowd.

"I laid it all on the line. That's all I wanted to do today," Vonn said, according to the Associated Press. "I have to admit I was a little bit nervous, probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life. I wanted to finish strong so badly."

Vonn suffered a dramatic crash at her final Super-G event in Sweden last week. Earlier this month, the skier announced that she would be ending her 18-year career due to a number of serious injuries that have taken a toll on her body.

"I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success, but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring," Vonn wrote on Instagram.

As soon as she exited the finish area, Vonn was greeted by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, the only skier to win more World Cup races than Vonn — 86 to 82.

"Thank You Lindsey: Forever A Star," read one sign positioned by the side of the course.

Ilka Stuhec, of Slovenia, finished a whopping 0.49 seconds ahead of Vonn. Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who finished 0.23 seconds behind Stuhec, pushed Lindsey Vonn down to the bronze medal position.

Vonn's career wins include 82 World Cup victories, three Olympic gold medals and seven World Championship medals.

"I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER!" the world-class skier wrote on Instagram.

