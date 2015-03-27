Lind homers twice as Toronto smash Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays battered opposing pitcher Matt Harrison to defeat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday.

Adam Lind smashed two home runs and finished with five RBIs as the Blue Jays scored five times in the first inning and chased Harrison after three innings and seven runs.

Toronto (11-12) scored two runs in the third and three more in the fourth where Lind had a three-run blast as they beat Texas in the second game of a four-game series.

"I just had a good game tonight," Lind told reporters. "Jose (Bautista) has been walking a lot and you can tell people don't want to pitch to him. I just want to give him protection."

Blue Jays starter Jesse Litsch tossed six innings for the win and allowed a three-run inning for the Rangers (14-9) in the second where Julio Borbon had a two RBI single.

Catcher Yorvit Torrealba went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the loss while Michael Young had his 15-game hitting streak snapped for American League West-leading Texas.

Harrison has lost consecutive starts after beginning the season 3-0.

Juan Rivera had two hits and an RBI for Toronto and Corey Patterson also added two hits.

