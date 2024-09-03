Lifelong Eagles fan takes action to cover up ‘counterfeit political ads’ endorsing Kamala Harris

One Philadelphia Eagles fan isn’t too pleased with the "counterfeit" political ads endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris that went viral on social media Monday.

The man, identified by FOX 29 as Joe from South Philly, took it upon himself to cover up the cartoon ad at one bus shelter that depicted Harris in an Eagles helmet with a caption that read, "Kamala, official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles."

"I’m a lifelong Philadelphia guy from South Philly. I love the Eagles, loyal to them till the end," Joe told reporter Steve Keeley.

"My concern here is not that someone is expressing an opinion, which everyone is entitled to do, but this person is lying to everyone that comes and uses this stop. That’s what I’m very concerned about — the fact that they’re spreading lies that the Philadelphia Eagles endorsed Kamala Harris as a candidate for president in the United States," Joe continued.

"We all know that Philadelphia’s the battleground for Pennsylvania, and these types of lies are things that prevent honesty in the election process."

The poster went viral on social media, prompting the Eagles to release a statement clarifying that the ads were not an official endorsement from the organization.

"We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed," the statement posted to social media read.

At least six of the fake ads were reportedly spotted around the city. Joe printed out copies of the Eagles’ statement on X and posted them over the ad located at 34th & Walnut to cover it up.

"We need the truth out of people, our candidates, as well as the people that work for the candidates, and that’s the whole point right here."

A city spokesperson told NBC Philadelphia that they plan to fully remove the "illegally placed posters" by Tuesday.

"This was not a digital breach; whomever is responsible for the illegally placed posters, broke into the securely covered shelter ad space and somehow put the posters in the space. Intersection has advised the City’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) that they plan to conduct a full inventory tomorrow of all bus shelters, and remove any illegal posters. The City has a process to review all bus shelter ads but this, again, was not a digital ad."