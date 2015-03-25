Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Li Na beats injured Victoria Azarenka, eliminates No. 2 from WTA Championships in Istanbul

By | Associated Press
  • 4a251235-Turkey Tennis WTA Championship
    Image 1 of 2

    Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the game after she was injured during her tennis match with Li Na of China at the WTA Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. The world's top female tennis players compete in the championships which runs from Oct. 22 until Oct. 27.(AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

  • 1e76dba9-Turkey Tennis WTA Championship
    Image 2 of 2

    A WTA official speaks with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after she was injured during her match with Li Na of China at the WTA Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. The world's top female tennis players compete in the championships which runs from Oct. 22 until Oct. 27.(AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

ISTANBUL – Li Na swept past injured Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1 Friday to earn a place in the semifinals of the WTA.

Azarenka hurt her back while serving in the sixth game of the first set and was clearly in pain the rest of the match. The No. 2 player took a medical timeout and received treatment during several changeovers. She stayed on court despite poor movement and wincing in pain.

Azarenka did win one game with some ferocious serving, but mostly stayed in the middle of the baseline and tried to hit quick winners.

Li won the group 3-0, while Azarenka finished 1-2.

Jankovic will play defending champion Serena Williams in the semifinals. Williams swept her group on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Li will play either Petra Kvitova or Angelique Kerber.

Li advanced to her first semifinal in three appearances at the season-ending event that brings together the top eight women in the world.