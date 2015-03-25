Leyland resigns as Tigers manager

Jim Leyland has stepped down as Detroit Tigers manager after eight seasons.

Leyland informed the team of his decision after the Tigers' ALCS loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, adding that it is time for someone younger to do the job.

"I'm going to be 69 years old," he said at Monday's news conference. "I'm not ashamed of that. I'm proud of it. The fuel's getting a little low."

During his eight years with the Tigers, the team won three AL Central titles and two AL pennants. He went 700-597 during the regular season.

Leyland managed in the major leagues for 22 years, compiling a 1,769-1,728 overall record. He won the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

