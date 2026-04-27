Le'Veon Bell accuses former Jets head coach Adam Gase of using cocaine in office: 'Wasn’t just one time'

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Ex-NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell made quite the accusation against his former head coach with the New York Jets, Adam Gase.

Gase, now the pass game coordinator under Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers, didn’t fare well in New York, owning a 9-23 record before being fired after the 2020 season. Bell and Gase both joined the team in 2019, where they went 7-9, but flamed out the next year.

Bell made an appearance on the "Respectfully" podcast with Justin Laboy, where he blasted Gase, calling him the "dumbest coach ever." But that wasn’t the worst that was said.

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Bell accused Gase of using cocaine in his office.

Laboy asked Bell to go further after he said Gase "did a lot of s--- in that office that coaches ain’t supposed to be doing." Then, Bell said that Gase was using "white girl," a slang term for cocaine, and then did a snorting gesture.

"I’m like, bro, I ain’t just walk in the office and see my coach [snorting cocaine]," Bell explained to Laboy. "We’re about to go to practice, bro. We got practice in 28 minutes. We got walkthrough, bro. This is what you’re doing in here?"

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Bell doubled down, saying he saw Gase do it himself.

"It wasn’t just one time. That’s what it did, though. Everybody knows that. That’s what he did. But it was just crazy to me to actually see him doing it. I heard all the stories and shit."

The Chargers did not immediately answer a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Bell’s last words there imply he heard from others that Gase allegedly used the illegal substance, though he didn’t go into further detail on that front.

Before Gase was hired by the Jets to be their next head coach, he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18, where he went 23-25. His best year was 2016 when the Dolphins went 10-6.

Since being fired by the Jets, Gase wasn’t on any coaching staff in the NFL, rather offering consulting insights from time to time. His father-in-law, Joe Vitt, works as a defensive assistant for the Denver Broncos, who he visited during the 2023 and 2025 offseasons to provide insight. Gase also spent time with The 33rd Team as a strategic advisor with Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia in 2024.

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Gase’s time in the NFL began with the Detroit Lions in 2003, working as a scouting assistant before a promotion to offensive assistant in 2005. He eventually worked his way up to quarterbacks coach in 2007 before a quick stint with the San Francisco 49ers the next season.

Gase, then, spent a large chunk of his coaching history with the Broncos from 2009-14, the last three seasons serving as the team’s offensive coordinator before the Dolphins gave him a shot as head coach.

Meanwhile, Bell’s career didn’t pan out the way he hoped after his contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers ended with him missing the entire 2018 campaign. He eventually signed with the Jets, but after just two games into the 2020 season, he was released.

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In 2019, his first season back in the NFL, he rushed for 789 yards with three touchdowns, while catching 66 passes for 461 yards and one score. Bell saw time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but never stuck with a team before leaving football in 2021.

Bell was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Steelers, who took him 48th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He rushed for 5,336 yards with 42 total touchdowns across his five seasons in Pittsburgh.

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