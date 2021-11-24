Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

James finished with 39 points to help the Los Angles Lakers rally past Indiana, 124-116

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. 

Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who altered one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.

An unidentified fan is removed from the arena following a disturbance involving  LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The report said the interaction occurred with two minutes remaining in overtime. James just sunk a three-pointer to give the Lakers the lead. He could be seen in a video walking over to the sidelines with the referee pointing at two young fans. One pretends to be crying while being led out.

James is no stranger to unpleasant interactions with fans. In August video emerged of the star forward pushing away a fan during an Usher concert.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

After drawing the first suspension of his career because of a fracas Sunday in Detroit, James finished with 39 points to help the Los Angles Lakers rally past Indiana, 124-116.

"I was excited about being in the lineup," he said. "Me not playing last night on the second night of a back to back, I knew I could kind of give our guys a boost of energy with me not playing last night."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

