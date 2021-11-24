LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers.

Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who altered one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.

The report said the interaction occurred with two minutes remaining in overtime. James just sunk a three-pointer to give the Lakers the lead. He could be seen in a video walking over to the sidelines with the referee pointing at two young fans. One pretends to be crying while being led out.

James is no stranger to unpleasant interactions with fans. In August video emerged of the star forward pushing away a fan during an Usher concert.

After drawing the first suspension of his career because of a fracas Sunday in Detroit, James finished with 39 points to help the Los Angles Lakers rally past Indiana, 124-116.

"I was excited about being in the lineup," he said. "Me not playing last night on the second night of a back to back, I knew I could kind of give our guys a boost of energy with me not playing last night."

