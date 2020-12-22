LendingTree Bowl 2020: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 LendingTree Bowl will be played between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Georgia State Panthers on Dec. 26, 2020. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

It’s the second instance of the LendingTree Bowl but the game has been played under several different names. It was originally known as the Mobile Alabama Bowl in 1999 and 2000, the GMAC Bowl from 2001 to 2010, the GoDaddy.com Bowl from 2011 to 2013, the GoDaddy Bowl from 2014 to 2015 and the Dollar General Bowl from 2016 to 2018.

Western Kentucky comes into the game with a losing record at 5-6. Tyrell Pigrome leads the offense with 1,423 passing yards and nine touchdown passes and no interceptions. Xavier Lane and Mitchell Tinsley each have more than 350 receiving yards. DeAngelo Malone has recorded six sacks this season and 65 total tackles.

Georgia State was 5-4 this season. The Panthers faced off against Louisiana in the first game of the season and only lost by three points.

Cornelious Brown IV has 2,046 passing yards this season with 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. His efficiency will be key in a potential Panthers victory. Destin Coates leads the team with 652 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Sam Pinckney has 44 catches for 753 yards and six touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers won the First Responder Bowl last season. Georgia State lost the Arizona Bowl last season.

LENDINGTREE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: LendingTree

Date: December 26

Time (ET): 3:30 pm

TV: ESPN

Location: Mobile, Ala.

Stadium: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

LENDINGTREE BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Louisiana