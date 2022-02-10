Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVI
Published

Sports agent Leigh Steinberg on why this Rams team is perfect for LA, Super Bowl prediction

Steinberg spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of Super Bowl LVI

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LOS ANGELES – Sports agent Leigh Steinberg was a Los Angeles Rams fan even before he got into the industry and, for him, the team playing in Super Bowl LVI is a "full-circle" moment.

Steinberg, the chairman of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he watched the Rams in the early days of the NFL and formed a committee to try to stop the organization from moving to St. Louis in 1994.

"When my father took us to see Rams games in the ‘50s and ’60s into the Coliseum, we were in the $1.50 seats so far from the field that you would have needed an electron microscope to see the players. I fell in love with football, and then in 1994, when the Rams were talking about leaving Southern California to go to St. Louis, I formed a committee," Steinberg said.

SUPER BOWL 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Leigh Steinberg arrives at the 11th Annual Experience Strength &amp; Hope Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Leigh Steinberg arrives at the 11th Annual Experience Strength &amp; Hope Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tran/Getty Images)

"We had about 125 businessmen we called ‘Save The Rams.’ We fought really hard. We came up with a plan to do a sports town contiguous then with the Anaheim Stadium, which would be like a Disneyland of sports and be a tourist destination. That way, you can justify the expenditure for a stadium. We fought really hard, and when they had the vote going on in early ’94 at the league meetings that voted down the move. We were so ecstatic, but then they went ahead and approved it. I think it’s come full circle."

Steinberg, who is the agent for more than 300 pro athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the inspiration for the movie "Jerry Maguire," said this Rams team is perfect for Los Angeles.

SUPER BOWL 2022: SOFI STADIUM GEARS UP FOR PACKED HOUSE TO WATCH RAMS-BENGALS BATTLE FOR NFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) works against San Francisco 49ers guard Tom Compton (66) in the second half at SoFi Stadium, Jan. 9, 2022, Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) works against San Francisco 49ers guard Tom Compton (66) in the second half at SoFi Stadium, Jan. 9, 2022, Inglewood, California. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"The Rams really are the perfect team for Southern California. We in this area like stars, and they have ‘em. We like exciting football, and they have it," Steinberg told Fox News Digital. "We like the fact that the stadium itself is a star and the best stadium going, so it fits the taste and mentality, and the Rams have done a terrific job of going into the community and creating a fan base. I think after this event the fan base will be exploding much more."

Steinberg will also be in the Los Angeles area hosting his annual Super Bowl party. He will be highlighting the charitable and philanthropic efforts of the Lantern Network, Rams general manager Les Snead, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and former NFL running back Christian Okoye.

As far as a prediction, Steinberg said he was leaning Rams but believes it’ll be a tight game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in am NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in am NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.  (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

"I think Cincinnati is on a hot roll right now. They’re playing with house money because they didn’t expect to be here. They’re not nervous. It reminds me of when Troy Aikman played in his first Super Bowl. They’re just out there having fun," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But I think at the end of the day, I think the veteran players on the Rams will come through, defensively. And I think Stafford will come through. I expect it to be tight. Cincinnati’s got amazing firepower."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.