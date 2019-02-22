Legendary NBA coach Don Nelson sports new look at press conference, talks about smoking pot in his retirement

The NBA’s winningest coach Don Nelson was sporting a fresh look during a press conference alongside former Golden State Warriors players Jason Richardson and Stephen Jackson.

Nelson, who was inducted into to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, was taking questions ahead of the Warriors’ game against the Sacramento Kings. The former coach was wearing a gold chain over his black shirt with his hair a bit longer than what it was when he was roaming the sidelines.

The 78-year-old Michigan native was asked what he was doing since he left basketball and gave a very candid answer.

“I've been smoking some pot,” Nelson said. “I never smoked when I played or coached so it's new to me. I'm doing that and I'm having a pretty good time. It's more legal now than it's ever been, so I'm enjoying that.”

Nelson told The New York Times last year he has moved to Hawaii and that Willie Nelson got him hooked on smoking marijuana. He said his medical card allows him to smoke and grow up to 10 plants legally.

“Oh, it’s great. Great stuff. It’s called Nellie Kush. It’s O.G. and Hindu Kush. Hindu Kush is really good. It comes from India and the guy that brought it over mixed the two of them, so we’ve got Nellie Kush now,” he said.

Nelson has won 1,335 games while coaching the Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. He last coached for the Warriors in the 2009-2010 season.