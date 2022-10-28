Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Published

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dead at age 90

Dooley led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national title in 1980

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The longtime head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs football team, who led the squad to the 1980 national title, died Friday at the age of 90.

The University of Georgia announced that Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in Athens, Georgia, with his wife, Barbara, and their four children by his side.

Officials did not immediately release the former college football coach's cause of death.

Earlier this month, Dooley was hospitalized with COVID-19. He was released from the hospital two days later.

Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley walks the sideline prior to the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.

Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley walks the sideline prior to the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

University of Georgia officials said Dooley was treated for a "mild case" of COVID-19.

He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Alabama's Nick Saban.

Dooley was born in Mobile, Alabama, and played quarterback during his three years at Auburn University. He completed a two-year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956, serving as an officer.

In 2019, the field at Sanford Stadium in Athens was renamed "Dooley Field" in his honor.

Vince Dooley is honored with the naming of Dooley Field prior to the start of a game against the Murray State Racers at Sanford Stadium Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.

Vince Dooley is honored with the naming of Dooley Field prior to the start of a game against the Murray State Racers at Sanford Stadium Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (Getty Images )

Dooley was 201-77-10 as the Bulldogs' head coach from 1964 to 1988. During his 25-year tenure, Georgia won six Southeastern Conference titles and appeared in 20 bowl games.

Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans. 

Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Gene Blythe, File)

The Bulldogs only had one losing season under Dooley.

After he left the sideline, he became the school's athletic director until 2004.

