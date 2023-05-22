Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James shoves forearm into Aaron Gordon's throat in altercation during Lakers-Nuggets game

James was in midst of outstanding first half

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon received technical fouls in the second quarter of their Game 4 Western Conference Finals matchup Monday night.

James was trying to get position in the lane when he was clipped in the face by Gordon. As he tried to post Gordon up, he tried to go underneath Gordon’s arm. Gordon clenched James’ arm instead and wouldn’t let go, leading to the brief brouhaha. James then put his left forearm up to Gordon’s throat.

LeBron shoves Aaron Gordon

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon get into a scuffle during the second quarter of Game 4 in the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The two would dance over to the sideline before Lakers and Nuggets teammates broke up the monotony.

NBA officials assessed the players double technical fouls. No free throws were issued, but another technical foul for either player would lead to their ejections. Hard-nosed basketball and the chippyness that comes with it is usually seen when the stakes are high.

Aaron Gordon dunks

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dunks past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

With 4:01 remaining in the first half, James had 29 points. The Lakers are on the brink of being swept by the Nuggets – who are the best team in the Western Conference.

Denver has a commanding 3-0 series lead. Should the Lakers hold on, they will force Game 5 in Denver.

LeBron James shoots

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Nuggets have never been to the NBA Finals.

