LeBron James rips NFL after Tyreek Hill's viral touchdown celebration costs cameraman his credentials

Kevin Fitzgibbons worked for Hill before being hired by the league

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called out the NFL on social media Wednesday after it was revealed that a viral content creator working for the league was suspended for the season following "his participation" in Tyreek Hill’s touchdown celebration last month. 

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old junior from the University of Miami who has worked on creating content for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, posted a video to social media earlier this week explaining how his credentials for the seasons were suspended. 

Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Fitzgibbons said he had applied for a job at the NFL in 2022 and had been hired to cover Dolphins games in Miami. 

Then in Week 6 during Miami’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Hill scored a touchdown and ran over to where Fitzgibbons was working, and grabbed his phone as part of the celebration. 

Hill was given a penalty, and Fitzgibbons explained, "the NFL then let me know that I would be suspended for the remainder of the season and possibly for good."

"Man this is F’d UP!!!" James wrote in a post to his Instagram Stories. "Suspended for the year and possibly for good! C’mon NFL! Do better! S--- ain’t that serious." 

LeBron James shrugs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to a referee during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal against the Golden State Warriors Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a league spokesperson confirmed that the league "pulled (Fitzgibbons') gameday credentials for this season following his participation" in the celebration, but he was offered "the opportunity to continue collecting content on other projects."

Asked whether Fitzgibbons will have sideline access on game days beyond this season, the NFL replied, "Yes."

When asked about the incident after the game in October, Hill said Fitzgibbons hadn't wanted him to take the phone. 

Tyreek Hill vs Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, November 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"I seen the camera, and I just took it from him," Hill said. "He didn't want me to take it from him. That's my boy kfitz, man."

The league has faced backlash online after posting the video on social media at the time and later deleting it.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.