LeBron James rips NFL after Tyreek Hill's viral touchdown celebration costs cameraman his credentials

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called out the NFL on social media Wednesday after it was revealed that a viral content creator working for the league was suspended for the season following "his participation" in Tyreek Hill’s touchdown celebration last month.

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old junior from the University of Miami who has worked on creating content for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, posted a video to social media earlier this week explaining how his credentials for the seasons were suspended.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fitzgibbons said he had applied for a job at the NFL in 2022 and had been hired to cover Dolphins games in Miami.

Then in Week 6 during Miami’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Hill scored a touchdown and ran over to where Fitzgibbons was working, and grabbed his phone as part of the celebration.

Hill was given a penalty, and Fitzgibbons explained, "the NFL then let me know that I would be suspended for the remainder of the season and possibly for good."

FROM OUTKICK: TV COMPANY FORCED TO GIVE AWAY $1 MILLION WORTH OF TVS AFTER WILD PROMOTION HITS IN DOLPHINS-JETS GAME

"Man this is F’d UP!!!" James wrote in a post to his Instagram Stories. "Suspended for the year and possibly for good! C’mon NFL! Do better! S--- ain’t that serious."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a league spokesperson confirmed that the league "pulled (Fitzgibbons') gameday credentials for this season following his participation" in the celebration, but he was offered "the opportunity to continue collecting content on other projects."

TYREEK HILL'S VIRAL TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION PROMPTED NFL TO REVOKE CAMERAMAN'S CREDENTIALS FOR REST OF SEASON

Asked whether Fitzgibbons will have sideline access on game days beyond this season, the NFL replied, "Yes."

When asked about the incident after the game in October, Hill said Fitzgibbons hadn't wanted him to take the phone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I seen the camera, and I just took it from him," Hill said. "He didn't want me to take it from him. That's my boy kfitz, man."

The league has faced backlash online after posting the video on social media at the time and later deleting it.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



