LeBron James reiterates displeasure playing in Memphis, Milwaukee; adds Cleveland to list

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LeBron James on Saturday doubled down on his comments about his dislike for playing in the cities of Memphis and Milwaukee, and threw Cleveland into the mix as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers star appeared on "Bob Does Sports" and criticized Memphis. He said the league would be better off if the team moved to Nashville – a city that already has the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the NHL’s Nashville Predators playing there with hopes of a future MLB team.

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He also appeared to take issue with playing on a "random f---ing Tuesday in Milwaukee."

James received backlash on social media for his remarks and was asked about his comments during practice.

"Milwaukee was, too. Did they miss that one, too? They didn’t see that?" he said when asked about the Memphis remarks, via The Athletic. "Forty-one years old. It’s two cities I do not like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis. What is the problem?

"I don’t like going home either. S---, and I’m from there. People are ridiculous. They also get mad at my son (Bronny) being on the team, too. So what are we talking about? People need to figure out other ways to put their energy to other things that’s important. Like seriously? I’m not talking about the city, like the people in Memphis. I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Centric. What’s wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? What are we talking about? People need to chill the hell out."

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Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo and Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic responded to James’ remarks. Rajakovic was an assistant with the Grizzlies before he took the Raptors’ job.

"I can say from my own perspective that I have the complete opposite — 180-degree perspective on that," Iisalo said. "The Memphis where we have arrived less than two years ago has been very warm. Very welcoming."

Rajakovic suggested he didn’t really care about what other people said about the city.

"I don't care what the rest of the world thinks. I love the people of Memphis," he said. "I love the food. I love every single time I come over here."

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.