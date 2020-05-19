LeBron James considered playing football during 2011 NBA lockout: report

LeBron James was close to following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan during the 2011 NBA lockout, revealing Monday that he had considered a career in the NFL.

Reflecting on “The Last Dance” documentary, which touched on Jordan’s brief MLB career, James said on the “Uninterrupted” podcast that he actually began to incorporate football workouts in his training sessions during the NBA lockout.

LEBRON JAMES BELIEVES HE WOULD HAVE MESHED WELL AS MICHAEL JORDAN’S TEAMMATE

“I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be, and myself and my trainer Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to October, November,” James said, according to Yahoo Sports.

“We started to clock our times in the 40, we started to add a little bit more in our bench presses and things of that nature. We started to add more sled to our agenda with our workouts," he said.

James had to be doing something right because, according to Maverick Carter, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was very interested at the time.

KOBE BRYANT WAS THE ‘CLOSEST THING’ TO MICHAEL JORDAN, MAGIC JOHNSON SAYS

“I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones that he framed and put in his office,” Carter said, according to the report.

The move to the NFL may have been easy for James who played high school football and even received an offer from Notre Dame but no one can say for sure.

“I have dreams all the time about being able to play football,” James continued. “It’s crazy because I actually never run on the field in my dreams. It always gets to the point where I’m either in the locker room or getting dressed or talking about or seeing the fans, and as soon as I’m about to run on the field, something else happens in my dream.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James was playing for the Miami Heat at the time when the lockout began on July 1. It lasted 161 days before the league resumed a shortened season where James went on to win his first NBA championship.